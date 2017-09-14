The 35-year-old was speeding near Prince Hall Drive and Chene at about 8:35 p.m. when she lost control of her 2002 Ford Taurus and hit a tree, investigators said in a statement. (Photo: File)

A Detroit woman was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly driving drunk and crashing a car on the city’s east side, leaving two children injured.

The 35-year-old was speeding near Prince Hall Drive and Chene at about 8:35 p.m. when she lost control of her 2002 Ford Taurus and hit a tree, investigators said in a statement.

A 12-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy were in the car at the time. Both were taken to Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit.

The girl was listed in critical condition late Wednesday. The boy was in stable condition, police said.

The driver was transported to a hospital and taken into custody. Authorities did not release information about her relationship to the youths or other details.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2jpHeVW