Detroit — The U.S. government has identified the remains of a World War II airman from Detroit who died in a plane crash in the Pacific Ocean in 1944.

The Defense Department says the remains are 2nd Lt. Donald Underwood, who was aboard a bomber known as the “Miss Bee Haven.” The plane crashed shortly after takeoff from the Gilbert Islands. That area now is the country of Kiribati.

Victims of the plane crash were recovered and buried during World War II. The burial site on Betio island was discovered in June by Florida-based History Flight and turned over to the U.S. government.

History Flight is a group that searches for the remains of U.S. war dead. Katie Rasdorf, a volunteer with the group, says Underwood’s family was notified last week.

