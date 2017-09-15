Crime scene tape. (Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Detroit police are working to identify a body found Friday in an upstairs closet inside a vacant home on the city’s north side.

Authorities received a 911 call at about 12:40 p.m. reporting the remains were inside a vacant home near East Robinwood and Goddard, investigators said in a statement.

An officer dispatched there found the corpse inside a closet on the second floor, authorities reported.

The body is believed to be of a male. An autopsy is expected to determine the age, race and cause of death.

Other details about the discovery were not released Friday night.

