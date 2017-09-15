Crime tape. (Photo: Detroit News file)

A bus driver was injured Friday evening after accidentally crashing into a house on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The 56-year-old woman was driving an empty school bus near Mettetal and Chalfonte at about 7:15 p.m. when she “possibly blacked out, hitting a house,” investigators said in a statement.

No one was inside at the time of the accident, police said.

The driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition was unavailable late Friday but authorities said her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Meanwhile, the crash sparked a gas leak at the home. DTE Energy crews shut off the line and are expected to finalize repairs once officials have completed their work at the scene, spokesman Stephen Tait said.

Officials did not believe the leak impacted neighboring homes.

