Buy Photo Demarco Harris speaks in court Friday. (Photo: Oralander Brand-Williams / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A Detroit man who was convicted of killing a woman when he was 12 years old will be released on his 21st birthday Monday from a juvenile detention center.

Wayne County Juvenile Court Judge Virgil Smith made the ruling Friday in the case of Demarco Harris, who was convicted in May 2010 for the August 2009 shooting death of Trisha Babcock, 24, of Davison.

State law requires that Harris, who has been confined at the Calumet Correctional Facility, be released when he turns 21. Harris was charged as an adult designed defendant but was sentenced as a juvenile.

Smith said he wanted to “go beyond” the statue and have Harris serve two years of probation when he is released.

“Yes, I want to hold it over his head,” Smith said, referring to his desire to tack on the probation once Harris is let out.

Both the prosecutor and Harris’ defense attorney said Smith did not have the judicial authority to tack on probation to Harris’ release, and the judge reluctantly agreed.

Smith warned Harris that “this juvenile conviction will follow you the rest of your life.”

Harris shot Babcock to death around midnight Aug. 1, 2009, during an alleged bungled robbery as she sat with a friend at a city park on the corner of West Outer Drive and Evergreen in Detroit.

In testimony at a hearing for Harris, authorities said the young woman was shot in the chest during the botched robbery by Harris.

Babcock’s dad, Steven Babcock, waved his daughter’s picture and death certificate in court Friday before reading his statements about her.

He called social workers’ and others’ claims that Harris was rehabilitated a “love fest” for the young convict, who sat a few feet from him.

Saying he was living his own life sentence with the loss of his daughter, Babcock told the judge his life was “filled with utter sorrow.”

“It’s excruciating,” Steven Babcock said, his voice breaking at times. “This crime deserves life in prison.”

Buy Photo Trisha Babcock was 24 when she was killed Aug. 1, 2009. (Photo: Oralandar Brand-Williams / The Detroit News)

He said after the first part of the hearing that his daughter “did not get justice” in allowing Harris to be released.

Harris’ godsister Gerika McNeal said she is happy with the outcome and hopes Harris stays out of trouble.

“At the end of the day, it’s a no-win situation. They lost a daughter,” she said.

Earlier, Trisha Babcock’s grandmother, Brenda Babcock, read a letter standing before Harris, saying he was a “cold hearted” killer and asked that he be sent to an adult prison instead of being released.

“A leopard never does change his spots,” said Brenda Babcock. “This brutal act done by Demarco Harris should not be overlooked.”

Harris spoke too. Reading from a typed-letter, Harris said he is “a prime example of what rehabilitation looks like” he deserves a second chance at life.

Harris added, “I’m truly apologetic” for Trisha Babcock’s death.

Social workers testified Harris has been a “model” inmate and would not be a danger to society if he was released.

Another social worker testified that Harris would be a low risk for being released but that he should enroll in college, therapy and a re-entry program to ensure he would be successful after spending years locked up.

But Dr. Raymond Small, a psychologist for one of the social-service agencies who worked with Harris during the time he was incarcerated, he is “optimistic but guarded” about Harris’ release and whether he has the potential to commit another crime if he is released.

Small said Harris should not go back to his former home or surroundings and needs to work on starting a new life.

“I wouldn’t want this young man to be released back into his former stomping grounds,” said Small. “If he is released, he should continue individual cognitive therapy.”

Small said Harris’ risk at committing another crime “becomes lessened if he has services.”

bwilliams@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2027

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2faWvbx