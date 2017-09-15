Crime tape (Photo: Detroit News file)

Detroit Police are investigating a break-in at a southwest Detroit liquor store in which thieves crashed into the building and made off with an automatic bank teller machine.

Detroit Police officers Jennifer Moreno said the theft happened at about 5 a.m. Friday at Shorties Deli & Tobacco in the 8000 block of McGraw Avenue.

She said the thieves slammed a vehicle into the building to gain entry and then took an ATM that was inside.

Police have no suspects at this time and the vehicle used in the robbery has not yet been recovered.

