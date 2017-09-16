Buy Photo Deputy Fire Chief Dave Fornell said the call came in at 12:30 p.m. to the area of Calvert Avenue and Linwood Street near Central High School. The Fire Department is ruling it an accident. (Photo: Sarah Rahal, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — A brick building collapsed on Detroit's west side Saturday after a car crashed into its side.

Deputy Fire Chief Dave Fornell said the call came in at 12:30 p.m. to the area of Calvert Avenue and Linwood Street near Central High School. The Fire Department is ruling it an accident.

"An accident included a car running into a building, which trapped one person inside the vehicle that we were able to remove," Fornell said.

Police said emergency crews determined no one was inside the building at the time of the crash

Fornell said the vehicle sheared off a gas line and the incident involved an electrical pole. City workers have since turned off gas lines in the area.

Heavy gas fumes permeate the area and police on the scene said a football team is pract nearby.

"The ambulance is still on the scene, so I don’t know the extent of injuries," Fornell said.

