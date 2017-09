State Police say the freeway will be closed for about hour in order to remove a vehicle that crashed into the unfinished portion of the road. (Photo: MSP Twitter feed)

A crash has closed northbound Interstate 75 near Springwells in Detroit, according to Michigan State Police.

State Police say the freeway will be closed for about hour in order to remove a vehicle that crashed into the unfinished portion of the road.

Northbound I 75 will be closed near Springwells for approximately one hour to remove a vehicle that crashed into the unfinished freeway. — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) September 17, 2017

