A 27-year-old African-American man has died and three others were injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday on Detroit's west side, police said.

The shooting happened at about 8:50 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Stanton Street near Grand River Avenue and West Warren Avenue, Detroit Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Watson said.

The four victims were standing in front of a building when a vehicle approached them and someone inside it opened fire on the group, she said.

One person in the group died from a gunshot wound, according to authorities. The other three are at a hospital listed in stable condition.

Police said the three surviving victims of the shooting have not provided investigators with any information on the vehicle or the suspects.

