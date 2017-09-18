Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 29-year-old man was shot and wounded Sunday night outside of a gas station on Eight Mile near Schoenherr on Detroit's east side.

Detroit Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Watson said the shooting happened at 11:10 p.m. in the 14000 block of E. Eight Mile.

The motive for the shooting isn't clear, police said.

Watson said the victim was walking into the gas station when he was approached by the suspect who was armed with a handgun.

As the victim ran away from the suspect, he told police he heard a shot and felt pain, she said.

Watson said the victim then flagged down another person for help. She said the victim was taken to a hospital where he is in stable condition.

The suspect in the shooting is described as an African-American male with a dark complexion, in his 20s, about 6-feet-tall, weighing 160 pounds, according to police. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2y9AtKg