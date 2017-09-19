Buy Photo Councilwoman Mary Sheffield talks about affordable housing during a news conference alongside fair housing advocates ahead of the council’s formal session on Tuesday. (Photo: Christine Ferretti / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Weighing an effort to push back against perceived gentrification in Detroit, the City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on a long-awaited affordable housing ordinance.

The “inclusionary housing” legislation, proposed by Councilwoman Mary Sheffield, requires developers to set aside a certain percentage of affordable residential housing units for low- and moderate-income residents. The move, Sheffield said, will help ensure all Detroiters can take part in the city’s recovery.

“The gentrification that we see in New York, D.C., Chicago and Boston is not welcome in Detroit,” Sheffield said.

Sheffield, during a news conference alongside fair housing advocates ahead of the council’s formal session, said Tuesday is the culmination of more than three years of work on the law, her first proposal since taking office.

“The city of Detroit is at a critical crossroad in its history, and as we embark on one of the most ambitious economic development periods since the 1920s, it is imperative that government do its fair part to ensure that true and equitable housing opportunity is available to all Detroiters of all economic levels,” Sheffield said in front of the Spirit of Detroit statue outside City Hall.

The ordinance, as proposed, would apply for new projects going forward when the city transfers land that’s below market value and city funds are diverted for projects $500,000 and above.

The ordinance will require developers receiving certain government subsidies and discounted land to make 20 percent of their residential housing units affordable.

Specifically, 10 percent would be earmarked for households at or below 80 percent of the average median income, another 5 percent would be at 60 percent or less; and the remaining 5 percent would be for individuals at or below 50 percent of the average median income, according to the proposal.

Additionally, as part of the package, Sheffield on Tuesday is urging the city’s administration to put in place an executive order requiring all projects receiving tax abatements to set aside 20 percent of the units as affordable.

“Affordable housing is a human rights issue,” said Aaron Handelsman of the Detroit People’s Platform. “It’s time to put an end to corporate developers putting their business above the human interests and basic human needs of our working Detroiters.”

The ordinance sets affordability requirements for eligible housing projects in the city and establishes penalties for violating the rules.

It also establishes the Detroit Affordable Housing Development and Preservation Fund. The fund would be dedicated toward addressing the needs of those with incomes at levels at or below 30 percent of the average median income as well as shortfalls in home repair grant funding for seniors.

Sheffield on Tuesday said the fund will be seeded with $2 million in surplus funds.

Under the ordinance, affordable rental or lease units would remain affordable for 30 years.

If developers fail to meet the ordinance terms, they will have 60 days, or more based on circumstances, to come into compliance or face monetary penalties.

Sheffield has also put forward a Notification Ordinance proposal designed to protect seniors and residents in low-income and subsidized housing from being displaced if affordability is set to expire.

