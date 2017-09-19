Buy Photo Front row seated, from left: Allie Greenleaf Maldonado, Debbie Dingell, Stephen Polk, Shell Jones and Odis Bellinger. Back row, from left: Kary Moss, Detroit News features editor Felecia Henderson, Detroit News managing editor Gary Miles, Detroit News editorial page editor Nolan Finley, Detroit News editor and publisher Jonathan Wolman, Mark Wallace, Matthew Simoncini and Fred Upton. (Photo: Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Michiganians of the Year gathered Tuesday for a banquet in their honor at Motor City Casino Hotel.

The honorees were Allie Greenleaf Maldonado, chief judge or the 4,566 citizens of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians in Petoske; U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn; U.S Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph; Kary L. Moss, executive director ACLU of Michigan; Mark Wallace, CEO of Detroit RiverFront Conservancy; Matthew Simoncini, CEO Lear Corp.; Odis Bellinger, founder of Building Better Men; Shell Jones, founder of Play Place and Stephen R. Polk, businessman and philanthropist.

They join a long list of distinguished individuals that The Detroit News has honored each year since 1978.

