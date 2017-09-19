5 LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE

DetroitMichiganians of the Year gathered Tuesday for a banquet in their honor at Motor City Casino Hotel.

The honorees were Allie Greenleaf Maldonado, chief judge or the 4,566 citizens of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians in Petoske; U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn; U.S Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph; Kary L. Moss, executive director ACLU of Michigan; Mark Wallace, CEO of Detroit RiverFront Conservancy; Matthew Simoncini, CEO Lear Corp.; Odis Bellinger, founder of Building Better Men; Shell Jones, founder of Play Place and Stephen R. Polk, businessman and philanthropist.

They join a long list of distinguished individuals that The Detroit News has honored each year since 1978.

