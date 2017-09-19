Wayne County Treasurer Eric Sabree, from left, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Wayne County Executive Warren Evans announced tax foreclosures in Detroit are down 88% over the last two years. (Photo: Charles E. Ramirez/The Detroit N)

Detroit — Wayne County and Detroit officials Tuesday announced foreclosures in the city have fallen 88 percent in the last two years.

Officials said there were 768 tax foreclosures of owner-occupied homes in Detroit, down from 6,408 in 2015. They said it's the lowest level for Detroit tax foreclosures since the housing market collapsed in October 2008.

"In 2014, Detroit was looking at a tsunami of tax foreclosures," Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said. "This is just a remarkable accomplishment."

Duggan made the remarks at a 10:30 a.m. news conference held at the Butzel Family Recreation Center on the city's east side. He was joined by Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and Wayne County Treasurer Eric Sabree.

Evans said he welcomes the news.

"Foreclosure is not something that anybody wants to see happen," the county executive said. "No one will be happier than me to see foreclosure eliminated completely."

The officials attributed the trend to their efforts to reduce home foreclosures, the work of more than 15 neighborhood groups as well as the approval of an interest-reduction program in Wayne County by Gov. Rick Snyder and the state legislature.

Sabree said Wayne County has also seen a reduction in tax foreclosures.

"This is phenomenal work," he said. "Of the 43 municipalities in Wayne County, 12 of them had zero foreclosures this year and 15 others had 10 or less."

