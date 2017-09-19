Detroit-Windsor Tunnel (Photo: Detroit News file photo)

Detroit — Travel through the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will be interrupted due to closures as the final phase of a $21.6 million renovation continues.

The renovations to the 86-year-old tunnel are being made by the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel and the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Corp. Detroit-based American Roads operates the tunnel under a lease with the City of Detroit.

So far, renovations already included masonry and electrical work, and in October, the concrete ceiling will be replaced, along with other infrastructure improvements.

“We look forward to continuing to serve as the premier gateway to Windsor and Detroit for years to come, and this work will help us to do just that,” said Neal Belitsky, president of the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, in a statement. “The need for this renovation project is a natural occurrence in the life of an underwater tunnel and the next step in our continued maintenance and improvement of this vital international asset.”

To complete the project, the tunnel will be closed based on the following schedule:

■Oct. 20-30 – The tunnel will be closed from 8 p.m. Oct. 20 through 5:30 a.m. Oct 30.

■Oct. 30-Nov. 22: The tunnel will be closed 8 p.m.-5:30 a.m. Sundays-Thursdays.

■Nov. 23-26: The tunnel will be open to traffic.

■Nov. 27-Dec. 23: The tunnel will be closed 8 p.m.- 5:30 a.m. Sundays-Thursdays.

■Dec. 23- Jan. 1: The tunnel will be open to traffic.

■Jan. 2- mid-June: The tunnel will be closed from 8 p.m.- 5:30 a.m. Sundays-Thursdays.

The renovations are scheduled for completion in June 2018. The work comes follows renovations to the Detroit and Windsor plazas that were completed in 2015.

