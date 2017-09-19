Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 58-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck and dragged by a train Monday night.

The man was riding a bike at about 9:30 p.m. Monday when he tried to beat a train at a railroad crossing on East Seven Mile near East Outer Drive on the city's east side, said Dontae Freeman, the Detroit Police Department's social media manager.

"He tried to cross as the barrier was coming down and it struck him, knocking him off of his bike and he fell close to the tracks," he said. "The train was unable to stop and dragged him."

The man was taken to a hospital to be treated for a serious trauma, Freeman said.

