A Detroit man has been formally charged in the shooting death of his 42-year-old niece, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday.

Ira C. Ellis, 57, was charged with killing Katherine Grimes, also a Detroit resident around 10:35 a.m. Sept. 15 at a home in the 15800 block of Winthrop.

Investigators say Ellis shot his niece multiple times with a handgun. Grimes was pronounced dead at the scene. Ellis was arrested at the home.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Ellis with first-degree murder and felony firearm. He was arraigned Sept. 17 in 34th District Court.

A probable cause conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 27 and a preliminary exam Oct. 4, both before Judge Kenneth King of 36th District Court.

Ellis was reportedly told police he was “stressed out” when the shooting occurred at the family’s home.

