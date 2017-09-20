Buy Photo The Street Royalty Motor Cycle Club on Detroit’s west side was destroyed by an explosion Sept. 20. (Photo: Stephanie Steinberg / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — A few picnic tables and outdoor chairs are all that remain of the Street Royalty Motor Cycle Club on Detroit’s west side.

A natural gas explosion and fire late Tuesday night is believed to have destroyed the club at Dexter and Webb. Investigators are expected to arrive on scene Wednesday morning to determine the cause.

According to a post on the club’s Facebook page, no one was injured.

“Unfortunately, due to fire we have completely lost our home and everything we have worked so hard for,” the post states. “Please keep us in your prayers during this difficult time.”

Detroit resident Lawrence Harris lives down the street and said he would always see motorcyclists hanging outside the building.

“This is crazy,” he said, starring at the charred building, still smoldering. “That ain’t no fire. Definitely something blew up.”

Harris said he left for work around 7 p.m. Tuesday and the building was fine.

“I’m usually standing right at that bus stop over there,” he said, pointing to the bus sign a few feet from the rubble. “I’m glad I wasn’t here.”

