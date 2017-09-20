Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit Police are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting that claimed the life of a 54-year-old man on the city's west side.

Dontae Freeman, the Detroit Police Department's social media manager, said the incident happened at about 6:35 a.m. in the 8300 block of Roselawn near Joy Road and Wyoming Avenue.

He said the victim was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect in the shooting is an African-American male, 22, who also suffered a gunshot wound, Freeman said. He was taken to a hospital where he is listed in temporary serious condition.

Officials are not releasing the suspect's name at this time.

Police said the suspect was selling drugs out of the victim's home. The two men got into an argument and the dispute led to the shooting in the home's basement and backyard, Freeman said.

