Buy Photo Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, left, and an Gilbert, Bedrock founder and chairman, briefly talk after the press conference announcing investments and a planned 24,000 jobs in Detroit on Sept. 20, 2017 (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Bedrock announced plans to create up to 24,000 jobs from a package of four real estate developments, officials said Wednesday.

“Detroit is going vertical,” Dan Gilbert, Bedrock’s founder and chairman said in a statement. “In fact, that is the only way to create any type of significant expansion in the city because we are virtually at full occupancy for residential and commercial space in both downtown and midtown.”

He said the four projects include developments at the site of the former Hudson’s store on Woodward, the Monroe Blocks between the Greektown district and Campus Martius Park, the Book Tower and One Campus Martius.

It’s estimated the projects represent $2.1 billion in new investment and will create up to 15,000 construction jobs and up to 9,000 permanent jobs.

Gilbert made the announcement at 10:30 a.m. at a news conference Wednesday inside the Book Tower on Washington Boulevard downtown. He was joined by Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Detroit City Councilman Scott Benson and other officials.

The package of developments include:

■Hudson’s: The $900 million, 1 million-square-foot redevelopment will be the tallest tower in Detroit.

■Monroe Blocks: The $830 million revamping of the property will deliver a 35-story, 814,000-square-foot office tower with 482 residential units.

■Book Tower: The $313 million refurbishing of the Book Building and Tower will deliver a property with 95 residential units and 180,000 square feet of retail space and a hotel.

■One Campus Martius: A $95 million expansion of the former Compuware building will provide 310,000 square feet of office space.

Bedrock will invest equity and potential outside debt totaling $1.9 billion, or 88 percent of the project costs. It will secure about $250 million in bond funding, officials said.

Duggan said the projects will have a great impact on the city.

“The economic impact these projects will have on our city is larger than anything we’ve seen in generations,” Duggan said. “Not only will it produce thousands of new jobs and opportunities for Detroiters, it will reshape the city’s skyline and attract even more re-investment in Detroit.”

Bedrock and its affiliates have invested more than $5.6 billion in more than 100 properties in downtown Detroit and Cleveland.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wGDT62