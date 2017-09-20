Buy Photo Indy Car driver Takuma Sato takes a corner on Belle Isle as part of the Detroit Grand Prix in June. (Photo: Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — The state Department of Natural Resources will host a public meeting Wednesday night to gather feedback as it considers a new agreement to keep the Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle.

The 6 p.m. meeting, being held at the Belle Isle Nature Center, marks the first public input session being held to help determine whether the race should continue on the island.

The Grand Prix has taken place at Belle Isle periodically since 1992 and every year since 2012.

The current five-year agreement with Detroit was in place and honored by the state when the DNR assumed management of the island as a state park Feb. 10, 2014, under a 30-year lease agreement with the city. The existing agreement runs through 2018, officials said.

A new deal would allow the island to remain the site for Grand Prix events. State parks officials said they hope to have a determination by early next year.

Wednesday’s meeting is set to begin with a brief overview of the three-day event, which organizers this spring said accounts for $45 million to $50 million in economic development each year, and last year attracted 95,000 visitors.

“Public input is a critical step in evaluating the renewal of the agreement with the Grand Prix to use Belle Isle as an event venue, and we want to ensure that everyone’s opinions and ideas are heard,” Ron Olson, DNR parks and recreation division chief, said in a released statement.

Some residents and Detroit City Council members have expressed concern in the past over the timetable required for setup and tear-down of the annual event as well as restricted access on certain parts of the 982-acre island from April to June.

The Grand Prix this year had eight weeks to setup and three for tear-down. Organizers said they had committed to reducing the set up time to six weeks. Last year, it had been 10 weeks.

Written comments are being accepted via email at pratts@michigan.gov through Sept. 22.

If a proposed agreement is drafted, officials said it will be made available for public review.

