Crime tape (Photo: Detroit News file)

Police are investigating two shootings that happened early Wednesday and less than a mile from blocks of each other on the city's west side.

Dontae Freeman, the Detroit Police Department's social media manager, said both shootings happened at about 1:45 a.m.

The first shooting happened on Manor Street at Schoolcraft Avenue near Meyers Road. The victim, a 19-year-old African-American male, was shot in the leg, Freeman said. He was taken to a hospital where he is in stable condition.

Officials said the suspects are three African-American males who were armed with handguns and wearing dark clothing, according to police.

Freeman said the victim told police he received a phone call from a female friend who said she had been assaulted at Manor and Schoolcraft. He drove to the location and when he exited his vehicle, the suspects fired multiple shots at him, investigators said.

The second shooting happened at about the same time on Ardmore Street and Schoolcraft, less than one mile from the first shooting.

A 47-year-old African-American male was struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital for treatment. He is listed in temporary serious condition, Freeman said.

The victim told police he was walking on Ardmore Street near Schoolcraft to a store when he saw a group of men running. One of the men started shooting and a bullet grazed the victim, according to authorities.

It's not clear if the shootings are connected and police are searching for suspects in both incidents.

