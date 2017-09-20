The gunfire wounded a 19-year-old man and grazed a 35-year-old woman in the head. (Photo: Detroit News file)

Detroit — Police are probing a drive-by shooting that hurt two people Wednesday night on the city’s east side.

A preliminary investigation found that a group was standing outside near East Forest and Ashland at about 7:50 p.m. when a vehicle — possibly a gray Jeep — “drove by and someone inside began shooting,” said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

The gunfire wounded a 19-year-old man and grazed a 35-year-old woman in the head, she said.

Both were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately available.

No other injuries were reported in the incident. Authorities do not yet have a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information can anonymously submit tips through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wHOC02