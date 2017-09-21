Police car. (Photo: File)

Wayne State University officials are investigating an attempted robbery reported this week near campus.

A 22-year-old woman told investigators she was walking with her father and his friend on West Canfield east of Cass Avenue at about 10:10 p.m. Wednesday when a man approached on foot and demanded money, the school said in an alert.

The woman reported that the man “threw her to the ground and then punched her in the face to keep her on the ground, then he attempted to assault her father who pushed the suspect away,” the statement read.

The woman, whose finger was cut in the scuffle, did not see a weapon on him but a witness believes she spotted an object — possibly a knife — in his hand, authorities said Thursday.

The suspect was unable to take anything and fled south in a nearby alley, according to police.

Multiple units responded to the scene to search but could not find him.

The suspect is described as an African-American man in his 50s, about 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a black T-shirt, gray pants and brown shoes while carrying a black or brown hooded sweatshirt.

Wayne State police can be reached at (313) 577-2222.

