Westbound Interstate 96 has been closed at the Davison Street in Detroit because of a crash, MDOT officials said.
Officials reported an accident on the interstate at that location at about 12:15 p.m. Initially, only the right lane was open but police closed all of I-96's lanes shortly after.
MDOT's traffic cameras on its MiDrive Interactive information system show police have diverted traffic to Davison. They also a number of vehicles on the freeway's shoulder.
The agency tweeted out the accident involves 10 cars and are urging motorists to avoid the area.
