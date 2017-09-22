Westbound Interstate 96 has been closed at the Davison Street in Detroit because of a crash, MDOT officials said.

Officials reported an accident on the interstate at that location at about 12:15 p.m. Initially, only the right lane was open but police closed all of I-96's lanes shortly after.

MDOT's traffic cameras on its MiDrive Interactive information system show police have diverted traffic to Davison. They also a number of vehicles on the freeway's shoulder.

The agency tweeted out the accident involves 10 cars and are urging motorists to avoid the area.

