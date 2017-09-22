Buy Photo Belle Isle file (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Fall officially began Friday, but the first few days may seem like the dog days of summer in Metro Detroit.

Temperatures in Detroit on Friday, Saturday and Sunday are expected to reach up to 90 degrees, said Sara Pampreen, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.

"We'll experience mid-80s throughout the days, and the high for Friday and Saturday is 90 degrees and close to 90 on Sunday and Monday," Pampreen said. "Saturday looks to be our warmest and we will finally cool off near Wednesday."

Pampreen said this year, there have only been four days during the summer Metro Detroit has hit 90 degrees or warmer.

"We have three in June and one in July, but that's it," Pampreen said. "It is above normal and a little unusual to see."

Detroit has seen 90 degree days in September before, but usual temperatures in mid-September reach a high of low 70s.

Records were set in 1941, when the high reached 91 on Sept. 22. They were also set in 1936 and 1891 when temperatures soared to 89 degrees on Sept. 23 and 24.

"It doesn't look like we will be breaking the record, but it's possible," Pampreen said. "Doesn't look like we'll have any rain."

