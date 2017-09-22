Jemison (Photo: DEGC)

The nonprofit working with the city of Detroit and others to help and attract businesses has a new chief.

Arthur Jemison, director of the city's Housing & Revitalization Department, was named CEO of the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation Friday, officials said.

He was appointed by the group's board of directors and will start in his new role on Dec. 15.

“The DEGC Board oversaw a very thorough and deliberate search process that included local and national candidates with proven success in economic revitalization,” James Vella, chairman of the DEGC's board, said. “We are thrilled to have someone of Arthur’s caliber to lead a team that already has been accomplishing great things for our city.

The addition of Jemison will accelerate our efforts to improve the quality of life for all Detroiters through economic development.”

Jemison succeeds Rodrick Miller, who left the position in March to pursue other opportunities. Since Miller's departure, Glen W. Long Jr., DEGC chief financial officer, has served as interim CEO.

Jemison said in a statement he's honored to lead the organization at a critical time.

“Our city is on a trajectory of prosperity and economic leadership fueled by business development," he said. "I will continue our focus on creating opportunities for local business owners, entrepreneurs and residents that allows every Detroiter to be part of the city’s success.”

Jemison has served as the city's Housing Department director since 2014.

He also is a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Massachusetts.

"Arthur has been critical to our efforts to make sure the city’s revitalization reaches all of our neighborhoods," Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement. "He is an outstanding choice to lead the DEGC as it continues to a larger role in attracting equitable growth and development to Detroit.”

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2yiEUlV