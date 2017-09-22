Detroit — The “Pope’s Choir” is in Detroit this weekend for one public performance at the Detroit Opera House.

Officially known as the Cappella Musicale Pontificia Sistina, the Pontifical Sistine Chapel Choir is the oldest in the world with records dating to the 5th and 6th centuries. It is composed of 20 men and 35 boys, led by Monsignor Massimo Palombella, who sing for papal liturgies.

The Sistine Chapel Choir plans to visit Wayne State University, Belle Isle Park, Henry Ford Museum and the Detroit Institute of Arts during their tour of Detroit.

The Choir, along with the Vision Male Ensemble from the Detroit School of Arts, will be at Comerica Park for an evening with the Detroit Tigers while they verse the Minnesota Twins.

“The beauty of music brings people together; it blends cultures and creates common interests among people," said Michael Ritchie, president of Comerica Bank-Michigan in a press release. "We are eager for Detroit to experience the musical talents of the world right here in the Motor City.”

While in Detroit, the choir also performed a private community concert Friday at Ste. Anne de Detroit Parish, the oldest parish in the archdiocese and second-oldest parish in the U.S. The concert was livestreamed online and in front of Cobo Hall.

Tickets for the public event, held at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Detroit Opera House, can be purchased online for $157 each.

