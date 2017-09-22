Police car. (Photo: Detroit News file)

Four people were arrested Friday night after a shot was fired at Detroit police during a traffic stop on the city’s west side.

Officers pulled over a Ford Explorer near Pinehurst and Pilgrim at about 8 p.m., but when it stopped, “the driver side rear passenger exited the vehicle and fired one shot at the officers then fled on foot,” investigators said in a statement.

No officers were injured in the incident.

After a brief search, police found and detained the alleged shooter behind a residence in the 15800 block of Manor, about two blocks away, according to the release.

The 22-year-old man was arrested and taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital for a small laceration to his right foot, authorities reported.

Meanwhile, the other three occupants were arrested on outstanding warrants. Other details about their cases were not released late Friday.

