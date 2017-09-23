Buy Photo Attendees of the Ferndale DIY Festival contribute to a free-hand community painting on Sept. 23. (Photo: Sarah Rahal/The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Ferndale -- Fall officially began Friday, but the first few days may seem like summer is still lingering in Metro Detroit.

By 3 p.m. Saturday, temperatures in Metro Detroit reached 90 degrees, breaking a record set in 1936 by one degree, said Jordan Dale, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.

"We expected it to reach up to 90 degrees, but it should be topped out and we have a chance again tomorrow to break another record,"

Sara Pampreen, another meterologist at the National Weather Service, said Friday there have only been four days during the summer in Metro Detroit that hit 90 degrees or warmer.

"We have three in June and one in July, but that's it," Pampreen said. "It is above normal and a little unusual to see."

Detroit has seen 90 degree days in September before, but usual temperatures in mid-September reach a high of low 70s.

Saturday events including the Ferndale DIY Festival had low attendance and many event artists blame the sweltering heat.

"This is usually one of my best shows and I think the heat is effecting the small turnout," said Joe Mazzola, a musician and creator of industrial lamps from Detroit.

