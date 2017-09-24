The Detroit Public Schools Community District announced Sunday evening there would be early dismissal for all schools and that all afternoon sports and training were canceled. (Photo: File photo)

Detroit students will have a half day of school Monday due to summer-like heat that is expected to continue through the first half of the week.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District announced Sunday evening there would be early dismissal for all schools and that all afternoon sports and training were canceled.

Metro Detroit set records this weekend with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees. Monday is expected to have a high around 87.

Ivy Bailey, president of the Detroit Federation of Teachers, said she received a lot of calls from teachers last week who were concerned that school buildings were too hot.

Bailey said more than half of the district’s schools are not equipped with air conditioning.

The union was particularly concerned about teachers and students with health issues such as asthma, she said.

“I do appreciate that (Superintendent Nikolai Vitti) is taking into consideration the health and welfare of our teachers and is thinking about the welfare and health of our students,” Bailey said. “That has not happened in the past.”

The half-day schedules will vary based on start times for each school.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wQnDzi