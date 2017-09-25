The district issued a statement Monday afternoon saying, “All DPSCD schools will follow the half day dismissal schedule for Tuesday, September 26 due to near record high temperatures this fall.” (Photo: File)

For the second day in a row, students at Detroit Public Schools Community District and Pontiac Schools will attend a half-day of school on Tuesday in anticipation of high temperatures during the day.

The DPSCD district issued a statement Monday afternoon, saying: “All DPSCD schools will follow the half day dismissal schedule for Tuesday, September 26 due to near record high temperatures this fall.

“Please ensure that all students attend school as teaching and learning is still expected. Temperatures are expected to range up to the mid-90s. The half day early dismissal schedule is for school-based staff and students.”

All afternoon sports and training sessions are canceled in the district on Tuesday. All central office staff will work a full work day on Tuesday.

DPSCD released students Monday after a half day of school because of high temperatures. Pontiac Schools also released students early on Monday due to excessive heat.

An official with Pontiac Schools confirmed school would release after a half-day on Tuesday in anticipation of high temperatures.

Metro Detroit set records this weekend with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees. Monday was expected to have a high around 87. Tuesday’s forecast calls for a high of 88.

Ivy Bailey, president of the Detroit Federation of Teachers, said on Sunday she received a lot of calls from teachers last week who were concerned that school buildings were too hot.

Bailey said more than half of the district’s schools are not equipped with air conditioning. The union was particularly concerned about teachers and students with health issues such as asthma, she said.

