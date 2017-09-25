(Photo: Elizabeth Conley) Story Highlights Detroit was No. 1, recording 2,047 violent crimes per 100,000 people.

St. Louis was No. 2 and Memphis, Tennessee No. 3 ranking violent crimes per 100,000 residents.

FBI data released Monday shows violent crime in Detroit surged 15.7 percent last year, an increase that ranked it as the nation’s most violent big city but one that city police officials disputed.

In 2016, there were 13,705 violent crimes reported — murder, rape, assault and robbery — in the city compared with 11,846 in 2015, according to the FBI’s 2016 Uniform Crime Report.

But Detroit Police Chief James Craig on Monday said the data was wrong, blaming an antiqued software system called CRISNET, which he said caused crimes to be double reported. The system was replaced in December and shows a 5 percent reduction in violent crime last year, Craig said.

“I don’t agree with the stats,” Craig said. “The state police and the FBI know this. We go through this every year ... It’s a horrible platform. We have a new system that’s more accurate.”

According to the FBI, Detroit’s rate of 2,047 violent crimes per 100,000 people, placed it highest among cities with more than 100,000 residents, above St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee.

Detroit had seen violent crime drop 13 percent in 2015, earning the No. 2 ranking nationally. St. Louis took the top spot that year.

Craig said they questioned the numbers that year as well. This year, one problem with the rankings, he said, is that aggravated assaults are inflated in the FBI’s report. He said there were about 1,000 more aggravated assaults reported in Detroit to the FBI because of the software problem in 2016 than actually happened.

Double counting could happen if officers spelled someone’s name differently. The incident could then show up as two separate crimes, Detroit Police Deputy Chief David LeValley said

“The new system gives them the option to put in a birth date, so that doesn’t happen,” he said.

Detroit police last year purchased a new $4 million computer system, Superion, which Craig and LeValley said is more accurate.

The FBI report shows murders in Detroit last year were up as well: 303 in 2016 from 295 in 2015, up 3 percent.

Nationally, violent crime rose for the second year in a row, up 4.1 percent from last year. Murders in the United States were up by 8.6 percent, according to the FBI data.

Craig, at a press conference in January, acknowledged there was an uptick in homicides in 2016, but said other violent crimes were down last year.

Detroit’s murder rate didn’t lead the nation. The nation’s highest murder rate in 2016 was in St. Louis, with a rate of 60 murders per 100,000 people, followed by Baltimore, at a rate of 51 per 100,000. Detroit was No. 3, recording 45 murders per 100,000 residents.

St. Louis, with a population of 314,507, recorded 188 murders and Baltimore, with 618,385, had 318.

Chicago has garnered headlines for its rise in murders: 765 in 2016 compared with 478 in 2015, a 60 percent increase. The murder rate in the city, with a population of 2.7 million, was 28 per 100,000 residents, still significantly lower than Detroit’s.

Violent crime in Flint rose 6.5 percent last year from 1,545 crimes reported in 2016, from 1,451 the previous year. That rate placed it 9th in the nation among cities with more than 50,000 residents. the number of murders in Flint dropped to 45 in 2016 from 47 in 2015.

Craig said officials tested the new system’s accuracy in July.

“We were at about 7,000 Part 1 crimes, and it was off by 17-18,” he said. “That’s pretty accurate. When you’re talking about a discrepancy of 1,000 aggravated assaults in one year, which is what happened with CRISNET, that’s troubling. But we had no money to change the system before. We’ve complained for years about it, but now we’ve moved into modern times.”

Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw said: “We use the stats they (Detroit police) give us. We work with them if they think there’s a problem with stats, like we do with every police department in the state, but we report what they provide to us.”

Shaw said he believes Detroit was the only Michigan police department to use CRISNET.

cmacdonald@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wg1TgZ