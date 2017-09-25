Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Civil rights activist Jesse Jackson holds a press conference in Detroit to speak about NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and President Trump's recent comments about player protests. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

Buy Photo Jesse Jackson speaks on various issues including at the UAW Hall in Detroit Monday. (Photo: Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The Rev. Jesse Jackson announced Monday he will continue urging a boycott of the National Football League until league owners vow to end what he called a “crisis” that has left Colin Kaepernick unemployed.

Jackson said at a Detroit news conference that Kaepernick’s right to speech and gainful employment was violated when NFL teams refused to sign him this season because he knelt in protest last season during the National Anthem.

Kaepernick, a former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, said he would not show pride for a country that oppressed black people and people of color.

“As long as their boycott of Colin Kaepernick continues ... their boycott of free speech and the right to gainful employment, we will respond with a boycott in every city,” Jackson said. “There will be pickets at every game; there will be pickets of viewers and participants. We will challenge people not to attend the games.”

Jackson also condemned President Donald Trump for attacking NFL players from several teams who knelt during the National Anthem on Sunday.

He said Trump should instead fly to Puerto Rico and bring relief to families devastated by Hurricane Maria.

“The time he (Trump) spent attacking ball players and their mothers should be spent in Puerto Rico,” Jackson said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency already has started delivering water, food, cots and generators. In addition, FEMA officials have said they plan to deliver satellite phones to all of the island’s cities and towns to improve communication.

Jackson also said at the news conference that he would be investigating reports of voter fraud and voter suppression in several counties in Michigan. He questioned the high turnout in Macomb County, a key region where Trump won 54-42 percent over Hillary Clinton.

He said he planned to hold hearings for people who believed their vote was not counted. Clinton won nearly 48,000 fewer votes in Detroit than President Barack Obama did in 2012. She won Detroit, 95 percent-3 percent over Trump in the city.

Trump won Michigan by 10,704 votes or two-tenths of a percentage point -- the first time a Republican won the state in a presidential year since 1988.

A Michigan audit of 136 of Detroit’s precincts found 212 questionable votes that produced a net over-vote of 40 ballots. A separate statewide review found 31 Michiganians appeared to vote twice — once by absentee ballot and once in person on Election Day — and referred those voters to Attorney General Bill Schuette’s Office for criminal investigation.

nterry@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wfSqWT