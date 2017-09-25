Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 32-year-old man was found fatally shot Monday morning on Detroit's east side, police said.

Police were alerted to the body at about 7:30 a.m. The victim was found on the 18000 block of Ohio, said Officer Jennifer Moreno, a Detroit Police spokeswoman. That's north of McNichols and east of Wyoming.

The victim, police say, had suffered "multiple" gunshot wounds. But that's all the info that was has been released in the early hours of the investigation.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner will officially determine the man's cause of death.

