Authorities have recovered the body of a man believed to have fallen overboard near Milliken State Park and Harbor in Detroit.

A witness called 911 at about 5:15 p.m. Monday to report that a boater had plunged into the water near the 1900 block of Atwater and never resurfaced, Deputy Fire Commissioner David Fornell said. A fire department boat was dispatched to help find him.

Coast Guard officials also were alerted about the incident through a radio notice and sent a crew, Senior Chief Gabriel Settel said.

They canvassed the area around the marina and river along with a city harbor master dive team, said Officer Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department.

But at about 6:40 p.m., the searchers found the boater’s body, Donakowski said. He has been identified only as a 48-year-old man.

Other details were not released Monday night.

