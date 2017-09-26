Crime tape (Photo: Detroit News file)

A 22-year-old Detroit man was charged Tuesday with shooting at two city police officers.

Mack Sheckels III, 22, allegedly shot at two officers around 7:55 p.m. Friday while they were patrolling near Midland and Manor Streets on Detroit’s west side.

The officers saw a speeding vehicle whose driver disregarded a yield sign, put on their overhead lights and stopped the vehicle.

Sheckels allegedly exited from the driver’s side rear door of the vehicle, fired a shot at the officers and ran.

Sheckels was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of felonious assault, four counts of felony firearm, resisting and obstructing a police officer and reckless use of a firearm. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in 36th District Court.

