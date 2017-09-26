Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit police are investigating after two men were shot, and one was killed, in a break-in on the city's west side early Tuesday morning.

It was about 12:10 a.m. when "at least two males" knocked on a door on the 18900 block of Coyle, which is south of Seven Mile and east of Greenfield on Detroit's west side.

The men then entered the home and started shooting.

Two victims were left behind in the carnage: a 22-year-old man who died from his injuries, and a 23-year-old man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body, said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department.

The victims were privately conveyed to a hospital, but the 22-year-old man was dead on arrival. The 23-year-old was listed in critical condition Tuesday, Freeman said.

No descriptions of the suspects were immediately available.

