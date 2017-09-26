Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

An elderly man was carjacked at gunpoint early Tuesday morning at a gas station on Detroit's west side, police said.

The carjacking took place about 4:10 a.m. at the Speedy Gas Station, said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department. The Speedy Gas Station is on Wyoming, south of Fenkell.

The 75-year-old man was sitting in a newer model blue Ford Escape when a man approached him on the passenger's side, opened the door, and ordered him out of the car. Police describe this man as a black male, 5-foot-8-inches tall, medium complexion, and overweight. He wore a black hoodie, black shorts, and carried a handgun.

Police believe he acted in concert with a second suspect, who drove a gold Chrysler Pacifica.

After the victim was ordered out of the vehicle, the 24-year-old male family member who drove the two to the gas station was walking back to the Escape. The suspects stole the keys to the Escape from the man before driving off in an unknown direction.

Police are investigating.

