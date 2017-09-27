Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot with a rifle while inside his vehicle early Wednesday morning on Detroit's east side.

The shooting took place about 2:05 a.m., on the 18000 block of Hoover, which is south of Seven Mile.

Police say the victim and a 24-year-old woman were sitting in a silver Chrysler 300 C the victim was driving.

At some point, "an unknown shooter fired several rounds from an assault-style rifle," striking the victim multiple times. The woman, who was in the passenger seat, was not hit.

Medics conveyed the victim to an area hospital, where he was in critical condition at last report. Police are investigating.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

