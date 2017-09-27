Buy Photo The Detroit Riverwalk area is seen, Tuesday July 19, 2016, near the William G Milliken State Park & Harbor in Detroit. (Photo: Steve Perez, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 25-year-old woman was stabbed Wednesday morning on the RiverWalk in downtown Detroit, police say.

An elderly man was also hurt at the same time, in the same area, though police aren't entirely sure what happened to him.

The stabbing took place about 4 a.m. near the Detroit Princess Riverboat, and, according to one victim, took place "for no apparent reason."

The victims, police say, are homeless.

The younger victim, a 25-year-old woman, told police the suspect just approached her and stabbed her. She was left with "at least two" stab wounds on the right side of her neck and head. Medics transported her to an area hospital, where she is in temporary serious condition.

The older victim, the 86-year-old man, had a "gash to the back of his head," but police say it's not certain he was actually stabbed. Police describe him as an "elderly Hispanic man," who was "intoxicated" and "had difficulty expressing himself," so police don't know if he was assaulted or was hurt when he fell. Officers found him east a bit from where the woman was stabbed, closer to Woodward and East Jefferson.

Police also say it's unclear whether the same suspect targeted both individuals.

Police describe the suspect in the woman's stabbing as a black male standing 5-feet-7-inches tall with a thin build. He wore a white T-shirt.

Some three million people visit the Detroit RiverWalk annually, per the Detroit RiverFront Conservancy, which manages the land.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2yszwNa