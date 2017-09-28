Canadian authorities said they seized more than 65 pounds of cocaine in 25 bricks Sept. 22 at the Ambassador Bridge. (Photo: Canada Border Services Agency)

Canadian law enforcement agencies have seized more than 65 pounds of cocaine in 25 bricks from a truck that was heading from Detroit into Windsor.

The cocaine was seized last Friday from a truck on the Windsor side of the Ambassador Bridge, officials with the Canada Border Services Agency and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Thursday.

Border services agents found the drugs while conducting an inspection of the truck's cargo.

Two men from Ontario, Canada, were arrested and have been charged in connection with the crime. Authorities have identified them as Preet Kiran Singh Gill and Suresh Nath Sharma.

