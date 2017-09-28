Detroit police are working to find someone who damaged an ATM this week on the city’s north side. (Photo: Screen shot from ATM video / Detroit Police Department)

Detroit police are working to find someone who damaged an ATM this week on the city’s north side.

Investigators have released surveillance footage that shows a man with a backpack and covered face approaching the machine outside a bank in the 18800 block of Woodward at about 2 a.m. Monday.

After punching keys for a transaction, the suspect is then filmed wearing gloves to remove a crowbar from his pocket and appears to try to pry open the ATM.

The man is seen interrupting the effort at least once to use his cell phone then apparently leaves empty handed.

Authorities believe the man has a large scar on his right arm.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-1240. Anonymous tips also can be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

