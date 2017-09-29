Crime tape (Photo: Detroit News file)

Detroit Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault against a 15-year-old girl.

Officials said the attack was reported to have happened at about 5:03 a.m. Friday in the 15000 block of Marlowe Street near Hubbell and Fenkel avenues on the city's west side.

Detroit Police Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood said investigators have no further details at this time, but officers are searching for suspects.

