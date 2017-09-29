1
Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Detroit police investigate reported case of teen girl's sex assault
Officers are investigating and searching for suspect in alleged attack.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Detroit police investigate reported case of teen girl's sex assault
Detroit Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault against a 15-year-old girl.
Officials said the attack was reported to have happened at about 5:03 a.m. Friday in the 15000 block of Marlowe Street near Hubbell and Fenkel avenues on the city's west side.
Detroit Police Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood said investigators have no further details at this time, but officers are searching for suspects.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2k7Mdeg
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs