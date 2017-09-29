A 15-year-old male is in critical condition after being shot early Friday morning, according to Detroit Police.
Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood said police are investigating the shooting, which happened at about 12:15 a.m. Friday in the 17800 block of Runyon Street near Hoover and East McNichols Road.
Members of the victim's family told police they heard a popping sound inside the home, checked on the teen and found him with a gunshot wound to the body.
"We're still trying to find out exactly what happened," Kirkwood said.
