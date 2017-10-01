The allegedly staged crash took place about 3 a.m. Saturday on northbound Trumbull and the Fisher Freeway Service Drive, said Officer Dan Donakowski, a Detroit Police Department spokesman. (Photo: File)

A 51-year-old man was carjacked in Corktown after his 2016 Chevy Malibu bumped from the rear, police said Sunday.

The allegedly staged crash took place about 3 a.m. Saturday on northbound Trumbull and the Fisher Freeway Service Drive, said Officer Dan Donakowski, a Detroit Police Department spokesman.

When the victim pulled over to exchange insurance information a man got out of a Ford Taurus and announced that it was a hold-up.

The suspect, described as in his 20s, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 190 pounds, wore a two-toned white jacket, a hat, and dark pants. He ordered the victim out of the Malibu and took his wallet and cell phone before the Malibu and the Taurus both drove off.

The victim was not hurt in the incident.

