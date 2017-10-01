Custodians who work at Detroit Public Schools Community District buildings are expected to announce Monday the results of their strike vote, the Service Employees International Union's Detroit branch announced. (Photo: File)

SEIU Local 1 announced Sunday that press conference will be held at the Detroit Board of Education headquarters at 3011 West Grand Boulevard.

The school district does not employ its own janitors, but rather contracts with companies that provide janitorial services and hire the employees needed to do so.

Kathleen Policy, an SEIU spokeswoman, saidthe Detroit schools buildings are broken up into zones 1, 2, and 3, and that the custodians from zones two and three are not unionized. It's the janitors who serve in zone two, whose contract is held by a company called US Metro, who are at issue, Policy said.

US Metro was awarded its Detroit schools contract in 2014, according to its website. Some 180 custodians work for US Metro in Detroit. SEIU says its the custodians are , "relying on public assistance to make ends meet."

Policy declined to connect The Detroit News to its SEIU members on Sunday, but said some would be speaking at the press conference on Monday.

US Metro and Detroit Public Schools Community District could not be reached for comment Sunday.

The threat of a janitorial strike comes as the district is preparing for first semester Count Day om Wednesday.

School funding is determined by enrollment as of first and second semester count days, and each school district's foundation allowance from the state, though districts have some time leeway after Count Day to make sure students absent for whatever reason are ultimately counted.

The SEIU's Local 1 office represents about 50,000 workers in the Midwest. Its release claims that when janitors would approach management about "joining together for a voice on the job," they were "intimidated" by US Metro, and that the company has "retaliated" against those who spoke out.

