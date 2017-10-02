Detroit police have released surveillance images of a suspect who allegedly stole from an 83-year-old woman last month on the city’s west side. Authorities believe the suspect entered an older model purple Ford Taurus driven by a male. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

The female suspect approached her at about 12:15 p.m. Sept. 6 in the 22000 block of West Eight Mile and “offered to split a bag containing a large sum of money with the victim if she added $10,000 to the bag,” authorities said in a statement.

The victim agreed to the transaction, withdrew the cash from the bank accompanied by the suspect, then left the woman and money in her car while stopping at another site, according to the release.

“When she returned to her vehicle to exchange the monies, the female suspect had taken all of the cash and fled from the location,” police said Monday.

Authorities believe the suspect entered an older model purple Ford Taurus driven by a male.

Anyone who has any information related to the crime is asked to call Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-5840 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the DPD Connect app.

