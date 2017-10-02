Some 50 representatives of decent- to large-sized grant-makers are scheduled to be in Detroit this week for a conference on fueling entrepreneurship.

Jumpstarting Entrepreneurship in Your Community, co-sponsored by the Philanthropy Roundtable of Washington, D.C., will take place Tuesday and Wednesday at the DoubleTree Suites Detroit Downtown.

The focus will be on “what entrepreneurs can do to help businesses start in their communities, or to help people climb the economic ladder,” said Roundtable spokesman Marques Chavez.

The event is reserved for those who distribute, or intend to soon distribute, at least $100,000 annually in charitable donations.

Program highlights include a Tuesday tour of Detroit’s TechTown and a Wednesday morning panel called Rebooting a Great American City: Philanthropy and the Startup Experience in Detroit.

Moderator Darin McKeever of the co-sponsoring William Davidson Foundation will moderate a discussion with David Egner of the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, Benjamin Kennedy of the Kresge Foundation, Mariam Noland of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, Jamie Shea of the QL Community Investment Fund and Tosha Tabron of J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.

Chavez said the Roundtable typically holds one or two events a year “focusing on helping people to advance economically who might be underemployed or underskilled in today’s labor force.”

Detroit stood out as a potential site because “with the emphasis on Detroit and the work philanthropies are doing there, we know there’s a significant trend of entrepreneurship taking root,” he added.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wuoUgi