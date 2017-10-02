Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan (Photo: File)

The first television ad supporting Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan’s bid for another term will air Tuesday, courtesy of the political action committee supporting his candidacy.

The 30-second spot, “Heartbeat,” will highlight Duggan’s city service accomplishments over his first term, the Turn Around Detroit Political Action Committee said Monday. The ad repeats a theme in the mayor’s re-election campaign about improving city services and will air on all major broadcast stations and cable networks.

The ad opens with a black-and-white photograph of the city skyline, asking: “What is at the heart of this city?”

“The spirit of this city is measured by the heartbeat of our neighborhoods,” a man’s voice proclaims, while photographs of smiling faces flash across the screen. “Streetlights are working again. Trash is being picked up again. A miracle? No, hard work by all of us.”

Duggan is vying for re-election against state Sen. Coleman A. Young II, the son of Detroit’s first African-American mayor.

In the Aug. 8 primary, the mayor earned 69 percent of the vote to Young’s 27 percent. The two are set to debate on Oct. 25.

In a Monday news release, Turn Around Detroit noted that under Duggan’s leadership residential streets have been swept and plowed for the first time in over a decade, dead trees are being removed from neighborhoods and more than 250 miles of major roads and residential streets have been repaved.

“As Detroiters, we’ve wanted basic city services in our neighborhoods addressed for a very long time, and Mayor Mike Duggan has delivered in just four years,” Buzz Thomas, president of the PAC said in a released statement.

“Mike Duggan believes Detroit’s neighborhoods are the city’s heartbeat. He has has built a foundation for our neighborhoods, and we’re looking forward to the next four years to build upon that,” Thomas added. “That’s why our first ad is called Heartbeat.”

Young has repeatedly criticized Duggan for neglecting neighborhoods and for a federal criminal investigation into the city’s demolition program.

Duggan has said he’s focused on building a unified city and touts the lowest Detroit unemployment rate since 2000.

The committee, which paid for the ad with regulated funds, said it’s also sent mailings to more than 32,000 Detroit absentee voters, touting Duggan’s accomplishments.

On Monday, the Young campaign highlight that the senator’s speech last week about racial injustice had generated more than 3.2 million views on Facebook alone.

Some Republican senators defended the right of Michigan State Police Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue to share a post on her private Facebook account referred to sports figures protesting the anthem as “millionaire ingrates who hate America and disrespect our armed forces and veterans.”

The Michigan Black Legislative Caucus called for Gov. Rick Snyder to fire Etue, but the governor declined since the colonel had apologized publicly. A spokeswoman said the State Police chief made a mistake but had otherwise “served with distinction as an outstanding public servant for decades.”

Young’s five-minute remarks last Wednesday criticized President Donald Trump’s assailing of pro football players for taking a knee during the National Anthem to the tasing by a Michigan State Police officer of a 15-year-old black male that caused his death.

“When can I, as a black man, protest?” Young asked.

