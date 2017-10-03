Buy Photo Ambassador Bridge. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Two commercial truck drivers have been charged under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act after 11 foreign nationals were found inside their truck traveling on the Ambassador Bridge.

The Canada Border Services Agency announced Tuesday that Paul Ngoue-Ngameleu, 42, and Henadez Makia Mbeh, 50, both residents of Quebec, were returning to Canada on Sept. 21 with a load of produce and only declared the commercial shipment.

The men were away for a week and during the examination of the truck, border officers found 11 foreign nationals hiding behind a curtain in the sleeper area of the truck.

The foreign nationals were refused entry to Canada and returned to the United States.

Ngoue-Ngameleu and Makia Mbeh were each charged 23 charges by the Canada Border Services Agency, including 11 counts of counseling, 11 counts of misrepresentation and withholding material facts and one count of impeding an officer.

Ngoue-Ngameleu and Makia Mbeh were both released on bail and are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Oct. 23, according to a Canada Border Services Agency press release.

“(Canada Border Services Agency) officers are highly trained in interrogation, examination and investigative techniques. This successful interception displays their ability to determine when a secondary examination is required and their commitment to ensuring that our borders are not used for illegal activity," said Rick Comerford, regional director general of the Canada Border Services Agency, in the press release.

